Leigh-Anne Pinnock's boyfriend is ''perfect''.

The Little Mix singer has been dating Andre Grey since late 2016 and she feels ''really lucky'' to know he's with her for who she is, not just her fame.

She gushed: ''We're really good. What can I say? He's perfect!''

''I think that's the hard thing. If I was single now, I think I'd find it really hard, finding someone that loves you for you. How do you know that sort of thing?

''But he's a good boy, I feel really lucky.''

The 27-year-old star admitted she often receives ''nasty'' comments on social media but finds it helpful to surround herself with positive people and to simply not bother to read the negative remarks.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', she said: ''It's horrible, especially having to deal with it in the public eye as well, it is nasty.

''But I swear, just surrounding yourself with positive people, people that uplift you, not looking at it - because it's just irrelevant and it shouldn't even be happening, it's just so nasty.

''I feel like me, personally, I'm in such a better place now, I'm so happy with who I am. It takes a while, even now I'm not 100%, I don't think anyone is.

''It's a really hard journey to get to that self love place and really love yourself. But you will get there!''

And the 'Black Magic' hitmaker is particularly glad to have her bandmates around her and doesn't know how she'd cope without their ''unit''.

She added: ''I'm just lucky to have the girls as well, to have that unit. I don't know what I'd do without it to be honest.''