Leigh-Anne Pinnock fell asleep during Beyonce's Coachella set.

The Little Mix star admitted she dropped off during the 'Foundations' hitmaker's historic headline show at last year's festival in California, although she didn't want to go into details because she's so ''embarrassed''.

In the band's Spill the Tea video interview with Heart, Leigh-Anne made the confession and added: ''I don't even want to talk about it though because I feel embarrassed with myself.''

The 'Black Magic' singer managed a double-whammy of confessions in the clip, as all three of her bandmates - Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - agreed she would be the most likely to drop the ''Do you know who I am?'' line.

She added: ''At a club, I didn't have my ID. They wouldn't let me in and I said... I had to say it. I said, 'Please just Google me'. I had to say it coz it was annoying me.''

Meanwhile, Jesy revealed she once drunkenly texted Ariana Grande and that the superstar actually replied, finding her slurry message hilarious.

The 'Bounce Back' stars were asked, ''Who is most likely to send an embarrassing drunk text?'', with Jesy conceding it would be her.

She revealed: ''I sent one to Ariana when I was drunk. It was in that group chat, don't you remember? It was just letters, I was just sending letters.''

When Jade asks if the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker replied, Jesy said: ''She did, she just put loads of laughing faces.''

As the band laughed, the another surprising confession came from Jade herself, as she recalled the time she tried to call Taylor Swift after a few drinks.

She laughed: ''Needless to say she didn't get back to me on that one.''

The whole interview can be found at https://twitter.com/thisisheart