Leigh-Anne Pinnock has obtained a three-year restraining order against a man who slapped her in a restaurant.

The Little Mix singer was left ''humiliated'' after being struck during a row with Terroll Lewis, 27, while she was dining with a friend, Grace Davies, at VQ restaurant in London.

The unemployed bodybuilder pleaded guilty to assault and was ordered to stay away from Leigh-Anne for three years, as well as placed under curfew monitored by an electronic tag, and had to pay £200 compensation, £625 court costs and an £85 court surcharge.

In a victim impact statement, Leigh-Anne - who wasn't at last week's hearing at Highbury Magistrates Court - said: ''The assault did not leave any cuts, bruises or marks. However, the boldness of the guy to assault me like that left me in a state of shock, embarrassment and humiliation.''

Prosecutor Demi Ugurtay said: ''The ladies were joined at their table by Mr Lewis.

''At first it seemed to be quite amicable and then the defendant starts to say things along the lines of, 'You would be intimidated if my girlfriend was here.' He kept saying that.

''Both Miss Pinnock and Miss Davies were quite confused and answered that no, they wouldn't. Mr Lewis then turned around to Miss Davies and said, 'Shut up.' Miss Pinnock said 'Don't talk to my friend like that.'

''Mr Lewis gets up, comes around and slaps her in the face. It was an unprovoked attack.''

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident, with the man shown to strike the 'Black Magic' singer, before she reeled back in horror.

But Lewis claimed he had meant to ''push Leigh-Anne's face'' and insisted the slap was an accident, but the district judge presiding over the case dismissed his version of events.

According to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, Judge Robin McPhee said: ''You had gone over to the table, the conversation had clearly taken a turn you didn't like. You used your size to intimidate and then slap her.

''I am aware that because of her position as a member of a particular pop group she is more vulnerable to approaches from members of the public.

''You were no more than a member of the public who had gone over to engage her in conversation.

''There was an argument. Clearly your temper got the better of you on this occasion. Miss Pinnock is entitled to go out in public and eat in a restaurant without being molested in the way you did on this occasion.

''We need to prevent that from happening for the foreseeable future.''