Laurence Fishburne doesn't think he'll be in another Superman movie.

The 56-year-old actor portrayed Perry White in both 'Man of Steel' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and though he is ''grateful'' to have been involved in the franchise, he doesn't imagine he'll be invited back for another movie.

However, Laurence isn't too upset as he's ''excited'' to be playing Bill Foster in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' instead.

He told Den of Geek: ''I don't think I'm still on call. I was unfortunately unable to go do some work on what turned out to be the Justice League movie.

''I don't know that I need to go back or if they'll have me back or not, but I was grateful to have been a part of it. I loved working with Zack [Snyder], I think he makes an incredible superhero movie. I'm just excited to be a part of this [the MCU] now.''

But the actor suggested he doesn't think there's a 'Man of Steel 2' in the works anyway.

He said: ''I don't. I don't. I haven't heard anything about it. They just fell behind the eight-ball. I really wish they had started 20 years ago. But that's all right, they're where they are.''

In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Foster is a former colleague of Hank Pym's who collaborated on Project Goliath, which used the Pym Particles to enlarge people instead of shrinking them.

The movie offered a tease towards Foster's comic book alter ego as superhero and former Avenger Goliath, and Laurence hopes he gets to ''suit up'' for a movie in the future, but won't be pressuring MCU bosses for a standalone Goliath movie.

Asked if he's delved into his character's history, he said: ''I have not yet gone back, 'cause I don't want to try and force anything. I want this all to happen organically. If it happens, if I get to suit up, great. If I don't get to suit up, at least I'm in the MCU.''