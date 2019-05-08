Lauren Jauregui feels she has a duty to engage in politics as a prominent bisexual pop star.

The former Fifth Harmony star feels as though she is a politically ''aware'' US citizen and is glad that being famous gives her the power to reach out to people and discuss important issues.

In an interview with Gay Times magazine, she said: ''I think I'm an aware citizen - is that possible to say? I feel like I'm educated on what's going on around me and I think more people should be that way. And I don't think it's something that should be too taboo to talk about. I think it's a mistake to separate being a human who lives in the country that I live in from being an artist. I think it's even more important to me to be political because I have a voice that speaks to people, sometimes beyond even what politics can do.

''So, if I have that power, that privilege that's been giving to me, I'm not going to waste it on pretending I only care about superficial things. Because I don't.''

The 22-year-old pop star - who has penned several open letters since Donald Trump became President in 2016 criticising policies - is particularly engaged with issues relating to the LGBTQ community and is always proud at how the community supports one another.

The Cuban-American singer said: ''We had a voice and a community that's definitely united in a way that's special during this time. But if we're talking about politically - if we're talking about the way people are being treated and talked about, there's a lot of progress to be made, I believe, especially from a legal standpoint.

''But you know, I'm not the bitch with all the answers. I definitely don't have all the solutions. But look at the way we united at Pride - the way the community's there for each other. We have amazing things in our favour.''