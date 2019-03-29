Lauren Jauregui doesn't want her sexuality to ''define'' her.
The Fifth Harmony hitmaker has been open about her sexual orientation but doesn't want it to define who she is as a person.
She told EUPHORIA magazine: ''For me, it is who I am, but it doesn't define who I am, the same way no one's sexuality defines who they are. It's awesome to be proud of the love you're able to express in this lifetime. I would prefer if most of the headlines weren't about [my sexuality], but I understand the sensationalisation of sex in our culture so I don't really care too much at the same time. I get it, people like to talk about who people are f***ing.''
Lauren had previously insisted she ''could fall in love with anyone.''
She said: ''I've learned so much, even about the gender binary since I came out as bisexual, and I'm sure that I could fall in love with anyone as long as their soul was genuine. That's all that really matters to me. I don't care about the physical. I care about your trauma and s**t, and if you're projecting that s**t on to me, but that's really it, because, at the end of the day, we're all just humans and if we're attracted to each other, we're just attracted to each other. I explore that fluidity all the time ... I'm so grateful that, every day, my family is so supportive of my dreams and who I want to be as a person. They never tried to make me feel like I had to be something... Maybe it's 'cause they knew that they couldn't tell me that s**t, 'cause I was so set on what I wanted to do my whole life.''
