Lauren Jauregui is joining Halsey on the Latin America leg of her 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour'.

The former Fifth Harmony member - who features on the song 'Strangers' on Halsey's latest LP - will join the 'Closer' hitmaker for five dates, kicking off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 6 and concluding in Mexico City on June 15, at which point she'll be without Lauren's support.

The 21-year-old beauty recently posed for Playboy magazine and in the accompanying interview, she spoke about Fifth Harmony's hiatus and how she felt ''ashamed'' to continue performing with her bandmates - Ally Brooke, Normani and Dinah Jane - at this time, because it felt wrong not staying true to herself.

She confessed: ''We tried our best to be ourselves, [but] we were also adolescents, so you have to think about who you were at that age and being thrown in front of cameras.

''''When you're really disconnected from who you are and you're ashamed of it, you can write and tell a story, but you can never really tell your story.''

The 'All Night' hitmaker also spoke out about how important it is for her young fans to stick up for themselves and fight for their rights, whilst also paying attention to issues that affect the planet.

She said: ''It's so crazy how little people know about what they can do, about their rights, what they're putting into their bodies and everything that's going on globally.

''I believe that art is the core of what starts revolutions.''

Announcing their break after six years, Fifth Harmony said in a statement: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.

''We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!''

''After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.''

Halsey's Latin America tour dates with Lauren Jauregui are as follows:

06/06 - San Paulo, BR - Espaco das Americas

07/06 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Vivo Rio

09/06 - Buenos Aires, AR - Teatro Gran Rex

12/06 - Santiago, CL - Teatro Caupolican

15/06 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center