Lauren Jauregui has rubbished claims she lip-synced her way through a performance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.
The 22-year-old singer - who rose to prominence as part of Fifth Harmony - has taken to her Twitter account to defend herself amid accusations of lip syncing during her performance of 'More Than That' on Tuesday (22.01.19).
The original accusation read: ''She was lip syncing and it's never been more obvious. Mouth didn't match up with vocals, larynx wasn't moving at all, you can tell it was recorded in a studio, Feed was way too clear. And to think I was watching this performance tonight giving her a chance. Tisk tisk. (sic)''
But Lauren quickly dismissed the claim, insisting her performance sounded so polished simply because she works alongside some of the music industry's most talented people.
Lauren also invited the Twitter user to attend one of her shows in person to discover the truth for herself.
She responded: ''Hi, hello, I don't lip sing lol go ahead and come to one of my shows to find out if you'd like. I train. [star emoji] thank youuu [love heart emoji] and btw the feed was way too clear cause I had the BEST IN THE BIZ on that mix (sic)''
Meanwhile, Lauren recently revealed she's been ''exploring'' different sounds as she's been working on her debut solo album.
The singer - who is expected to release her album later this year - explained: ''I've just been kind of exploring. I'm letting it be as organic as possible.
''I've been writing a lot and just kind of exploring myself, and you know, with each song it kind of has a new life so sometimes I'm creating it from scratch. So it all depends.''
