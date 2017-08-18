Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui feels the band were ''thrown [to the] wolves'' at the start of their journey.

The chart-topping girl group - which features Lauren, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and previously Camila Cabello - currently ranks among the most-popular acts on the planet, but Lauren feels their naivety has previously been taken advantage of.

The 21-year-old singer explained: ''We were 15, 16 and 19 when we started. We didn't have any basic understanding of business, and we're being thrown into this world of wolves where they really screw you over with contracts.

''We were really in a line of adversity.''

And Lauren admitted the enjoyment factor of being in a band disappeared for her at one stage.

Reflecting on her lowest moments as part of Fifth Harmony, the brunette beauty explained: ''You're in front of so many people that you know love you.

''To be in a space where you don't connect or when you feel bored in that kinda setting ...

''It's overwhelming to have your whole, entire life planned for something you don't feel passionate about.

''You're not seeing your family, your friends. You're not doing anything for yourself. It was depressing, draining and sad. Now, it's a whole different thing.''

Normani, 21, also admitted she felt similarly disillusioned with the situation at one stage.

The singer confessed that the control the band's former management and their record label had over the girls left her feeling dispirited.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, she shared: ''It came to a point where I'd catch myself onstage and realise, 'I'm not feeling this.'

''It scared me, because this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.''

But Normani feels feels much more upbeat about the band's future now, having changed their management and taken more control over their future.

She said: ''It finally feels like we are living our lives. We've taken ownership.

''It's been there all along, but maybe we weren't confident enough or bold enough. This time, we've got the extra fire ... and we don't care what anyone else has to say.

''I kinda wish it could have been like this all along.''