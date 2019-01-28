Lauren Jauregui's debut album will be more personal than political.

The 'Expectations' hitmaker - who rose to fame in girl group Fifth Harmony - is a ''deeply emotional thinker'' and will be opening up about her personal emotions on her new LP, and can't wait to show fans who she is through her ''energy'' and music.

She said: ''That's just who I am. I'm a deeply emotional thinker, so a lot of my music is reflective of coming of age and finding yourself and clearing out the clutter in your heart. But I think that's ok. I want to be someone who is about love and acceptance, no matter where you come from, no matter how you look, no matter what your story is. I want you to feel loved and heard and seen, through my music and through my energy.''

And the 22-year-old singer has confessed disbanding the girl group ''cleared a lot of blockages from my heart'' and her love of music came back.

She added to BBC Music: ''Then, as soon as the group dissolved and we started to go our separate ways, it cleared a lot of blockages from my heart. I started getting back into music that I actually liked ... Last year was super-challenging in the sense of ripping away all the things that weren't me any more and allowing myself to come through that. I was like, 'Do you know what? I have to pull back. I like more organic sounding things, I like live instruments, I like writing lyrics that come straight from the heart.'''