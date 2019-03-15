Lauren Jauregui's dog has died.

The former Fifth Harmony singer's beloved pooch Gracie was named Cutest Musician's Pet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday (14.03.19), but the 22-year-old star revealed her canine companion had tragically passed away earlier this week following a ''freak accident''.

She revealed alongside a video of her pooch on Instagram: ''Congratulations to my cutest, loveliest pet. Thank you to @iheartawards and to you, the incredible fans for loving Gracie as fiercely as we do.

''I say this with the heaviest heart you can imagine. Our angel was taken from us incredibly too soon a few days ago due to a freak accident that caused breathing complications we couldn't fix. I can't begin to express the heartache that we feel, nor the joy that this little being of light brought to my life for the short but beautifully abundant time we had together in this world.''

But the 'Expectations' singer believes the ''essence'' of Gracie will be with her forever.

She continued: ''I will never forget the way she side eyed me on the regular, her golden, graceful, playful, sassy personality, her comforting delicious cuddles, the way she grunted and huffed whenever she was annoyed with me, the way she looked at me in the morning with more love than I can understand but always reflected, the way she was always SUCH a good girl it was unbelievable.

''My heart yearns to feel her licks across my face but I know her essence is with me forever and at a frequency of love we can't even conceptualise down here.

''I pray that's where she must belong because my heart can't fathom why the universe would take her so quickly.''

The 'More Than That' hitmaker thanked her fans for their support but admitted she wouldn't be posting much online while she is in ''deep mourning''.

She wrote: ''I appreciate your respect and love during this time of deep mourning. Im sorry I haven't been as active but it's just not really in my soul to be right now. Thank you for all of your beautiful well wishes upon my forever angel, Gracie, I love you always my little mami.''