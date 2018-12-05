Lauren Jauregui believes Little Mix leaving Syco Records will be ''good'' for the band.

The Fifth Harmony star and her bandmates were signed to Simon Cowell's label and Epic in a joint deal after coming third on the The 2012 series of 'X Factor' in the US, and, after going solo and inking a deal with Columbia Records herself, she knows just how the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers will be feeling.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, she said: ''I love Little Mix they are f***ing dope and they are killing it over here.

''Change can be a good thing, I am on a different label now too, in the UK so it's natural.''

The 22-year-old star says that she is forever grateful to music mogul Simon and will always see him as a huge part of her journey.

She said: ''He's definitely a huge part of my personal story and a huge part of a lot of people's story.

''I'm grateful forever for the opportunity because he's also the reason why I even auditioned for 'The X Factor' to begin with.''

As for her own music, Lauren says she is really into using her vocals as an ''instrument'' accompanied with guitar and ''strong lyrics''.

On her solo material, the 'Expectations' singer said: ''It's the beginning of a vibe.

''I've been exploring my sound.

''I gravitate towards the guitar and strong lyrics.

''I'm using my voice as an instrument.''

Lauren is loving that there are so many strong female artists with something to say coming through.

She said: ''All these bad-ass women are having conversations.

''I love hearing everyone's story and doing their own thing.

''I love watching women win.''

Lauren previously defended Little Mix after they stripped bare for the promo for their single 'Strip'.

The girl group - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - released the music video for the song last month, which features the four bandmates naked but covered in insults written across their bodies.

And after they received backlash on Twitter for their decision to show their skin, fellow singer Lauren hit back at critics, claiming their clothing choices don't make them any ''less empowered''.

One critic wrote: '''Little Mix strip naked and are scrawled with insults.' Yet again, young women pretend that going naked empowers them. It doesn't. It's just another cheap way to sell themselves. But I suppose it makes a nice change from this group dressing like hookers.''

To which she replied: ''If your intention is the empowerment of women, how about you don't add yourself to the list of misogynists who deem what is appropriate enough to be 'respectable'. All forms deserve respect. They are no less empowered because of their clothing choices. Don't be salty they look [hot]. (sic)''