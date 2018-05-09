Lauren Jauregui has given fans an update on her debut solo album.

The Fifth Harmony star took to Twitter on Wednesday (09.05.18) to share how excited she is to put out the tunes she worked on in the studio, and how she's enjoyed ''exploring [her] heart'' for the new material.

She wrote: ''Did some cool sh*t in ze stuuuudio todayy I know I keep saying this but I can't wait to give you this world ... My favorite part of making all of this music/visual stuff has definitely been exploring my heart and creativity. Anyone else f***ing with it would be a blessing but i f**k with it and that's all i need to give you to feel like i did my job (sic)''

Lauren joins Halsey on the Latin America leg of her 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour' next month.

The 'Work from Home' singer - who features on the song 'Strangers' on Halsey's latest LP - will join the 'Closer' singer for five dates, kicking off in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 6 and concluding in Mexico City on June 15, at which point she'll be without Lauren's support.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old star recently spoke about Fifth Harmony's hiatus and how she felt ''ashamed'' to continue performing with her bandmates - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane - at this time, because it felt wrong not staying true to herself.

She confessed: ''We tried our best to be ourselves, [but] we were also adolescents, so you have to think about who you were at that age and being thrown in front of cameras.

''''When you're really disconnected from who you are and you're ashamed of it, you can write and tell a story, but you can never really tell your story.''