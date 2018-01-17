Lauren Jauregui feels inspired by Martin Luther King's ''intelligence, grace and love''.

The Fifth Harmony star has taken to her Instagram account to heap praise on the American activist, whose achievements were celebrated with an annual holiday on Monday (15.01.18).

Alongside a picture of the iconic figure, Lauren wrote: ''Thank you for your example. Thank you for your beautifully inspirational legacy of achieving change through persistent organization, intelligence, grace and love. I'm sorry you were taken so soon by the hands of those that were bitten by your love and hopeful ideals of a future where we are all seen as equal and free. We still have a lot to do in regards to making that future a reality, BUT let this man's legacy be a guidance toward what we can all accomplish together when we break some rules and stand up to those who stand in the way of the progression. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Lauren previously admitted she entered into the world of show business ''without knowing what [she] was doing''.

The 21-year-old singer stars in the girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and previously Camila Cabello, after the band was formed on 'The X Factor' in 2012.

The singer shared: ''I gave my life to this without knowing what I was doing. I was very little when I started in 5H, I was 16.

''I think that until we're 21, human beings don't get to know themselves very much. But I also believe that everything happens for a reason, and that God knows what he's doing.

''I had to learn everything, in front of many people. That way I learned a lot about myself and the people that surround me. And when I mean everything, I mean from learning how to talk and communicate to learning everything that means to be an artist.''