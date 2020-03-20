Lauren Jauregui has released new Spanish single 'Lento'.

The former Fifth Harmony star has launched a new chapter in her solo career with the uplifting track, which translates to 'Slowly', and says she hopes it can offer some light relief in these uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic - which at the time of writing has seen 10,000 people worldwide lose their lives - as she said it aims to get people up dancing and feeling ''joy''.

In a statement, she said: ''I had planned to give you this first taste of what's coming for some time.

''There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive 'Lento' with as much grace and love as is intended.

''I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy, as you spend time with your loved ones and continue to cultivate love in the face of fear and uncertainty.''

On the song about blocking out a lover's ''negativity'', she sings: ''I don't need to be bothered/By your negativity/Don't even bother.''

The 23-year-old singer previously featured on Steve Aoki's single 'All Night', and released 'Expectations' as her first solo release back in 2018, as well as the track 'More Than That'.

Most recently, Lauren featured on reggaeton number 'Nada' with Puerto Rican producer Tainy and Spanish star C. Tangana.

The pop star previously insisted she doesn't have a ''formula'' when it comes to her solo career and all she wants is for at least one person to ''connect'' with what she has to say.

She said: ''It might be more than that. I don't have a formula. I'm just dropping music and seeing if people f**k with me, you know?

''You just drop music and hope that something you wrote, that came from the heart, means something to somebody else. Even if it's one person, for me, that's enough.

''And I'm lucky enough that I've had way more than one person listen to 'Expectations' and connect with it. That's what makes my heart happy. When I have a concert and they sing my words back to me, that's what it's about for me.''