Lauren Jauregui doesn't want to be replicated as a hologram after her death.

The 23-year-old singer - who rose to fame with the girl group Fifth Harmony - has insisted the trend for concerts featuring virtual likenesses of dead stars such as Whitney Houston and Roy Orbison are ''invasive and creepy'' and she's pledged to take measures in her will to ensure no one profits from her musical legacy.

She tweeted: ''Wild that I live in an era where I'll probably have to write into my will that I DO NOT want anybody to release my unreleased music after death or make money off touring my hologram...it's so invasive and CREEPY.''

The 'Work From Home' hitmaker can't believe someone would have the ''capacity to make that decision'' about what music should be released after an artist's death and vowed to ''haunt'' anyone who tried to cash in on any of her unheard recordings.

She continued: ''I'm such a weirdo about what songs I actually like out of those I make I can't imagine ANYONE having the capacity to make that decision for me after I'm gone...I would be so hurt/angry and I will find ur ass & haunt you. (sic)''

Lauren's comments come after Dionne Warwick - Whitney's cousin - previously slated the use of holograms and branded the current tour featuring a digital replica of the 'I Will Always Love You' hitmaker a ''stupid'' idea.

Dionne said: ''I haven't a clue as to what that is. It's surprising to me. I don't know what it is. I think it's stupid, but whatever it is that's what it is.''

Whitney was first introduced as a hologram in May 2016 for a duet with Christina Aguilera on 'The Voice'.

However, her family further plans after deciding the hologram wasn't up to standard.

Her sister-in-law Pat Simpson said: ''We were looking to deliver a ground breaking duet performance for the fans of both artists. Holograms are new technology that take time to perfect, and we believe with artists of this iconic caliber, it must be perfect. Whitney's legacy and her devoted fans deserve perfection.'

''After closely viewing the performance, we decided the hologram was not ready to air. We have much respect and appreciation for Christina, and she was absolutely flawless.''

Following further development, 'An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour' kicked off in January.