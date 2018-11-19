Lauren Jauregui has defended Little Mix's decision to strip bare for their new single 'Strip'.

The girl group - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - released the music video for their new single on Friday (16.11.18), which features the four bandmates naked but covered in insults written across their bodies.

And after they received backlash on Twitter for their decision to show their skin, fellow singer Lauren - who is a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, who are currently on hiatus - hit back at critics, claiming their clothing choices don't make them any ''less empowered''.

One critic wrote: '''Little Mix strip naked and are scrawled with insults.' Yet again, young women pretend that going naked empowers them. It doesn't. It's just another cheap way to sell themselves. But I suppose it makes a nice change from this group dressing like hookers.''

To which the 22-year-old singer replied: ''If your intention is the empowerment of women, how about you don't add yourself to the list of misogynists who deem what is appropriate enough to be 'respectable'. All forms deserve respect. They are no less empowered because of their clothing choices. Don't be salty they look [hot]. (sic)''

Last week, Little Mix took to their Instagram account to state their new single is about ''standing proud'', and said they penned the track with the intention of ''empowering'' people to be themselves.

They said: '''Strip' is about standing proud, and we wrote it to encourage and empower people to be who they are.''

And Jesy Nelson even found the music video for their new song ''liberating''.

She said: ''It was liberating.

''We absolutely loved it. We are finally in a place where we can say, I look b****y good. I'm going to enjoy myself. More women need to say that when they look in the mirror themselves.

''It's about looking in the mirror and saying this is me and I'm beautiful. And if I looked like anyone else, it would be boring. We are the way we are and it's good to embrace your insecurities because that's what makes you special.''