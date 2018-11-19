Lauren Jauregui has defended Little Mix's decision to strip bare for their new single 'Strip'.
Lauren Jauregui has defended Little Mix's decision to strip bare for their new single 'Strip'.
The girl group - comprised of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson - released the music video for their new single on Friday (16.11.18), which features the four bandmates naked but covered in insults written across their bodies.
And after they received backlash on Twitter for their decision to show their skin, fellow singer Lauren - who is a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, who are currently on hiatus - hit back at critics, claiming their clothing choices don't make them any ''less empowered''.
One critic wrote: '''Little Mix strip naked and are scrawled with insults.' Yet again, young women pretend that going naked empowers them. It doesn't. It's just another cheap way to sell themselves. But I suppose it makes a nice change from this group dressing like hookers.''
To which the 22-year-old singer replied: ''If your intention is the empowerment of women, how about you don't add yourself to the list of misogynists who deem what is appropriate enough to be 'respectable'. All forms deserve respect. They are no less empowered because of their clothing choices. Don't be salty they look [hot]. (sic)''
Last week, Little Mix took to their Instagram account to state their new single is about ''standing proud'', and said they penned the track with the intention of ''empowering'' people to be themselves.
They said: '''Strip' is about standing proud, and we wrote it to encourage and empower people to be who they are.''
And Jesy Nelson even found the music video for their new song ''liberating''.
She said: ''It was liberating.
''We absolutely loved it. We are finally in a place where we can say, I look b****y good. I'm going to enjoy myself. More women need to say that when they look in the mirror themselves.
''It's about looking in the mirror and saying this is me and I'm beautiful. And if I looked like anyone else, it would be boring. We are the way we are and it's good to embrace your insecurities because that's what makes you special.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.