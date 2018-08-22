Lauren Jauregui says Halsey should have been nominated for an MTV Video Music Award.

Halsey boycotted the ceremony on Monday (20.08.18) after failing to land any nominations and her pal Lauren, 22 - who collaborated on 'Strangers' with her - took to Twitter to show her support.

She tweeted: ''@halsey deserved at the very least a nomination last night. Consistently directed her own videos this entire era. Not to mention her attention to detail stringing them into a story. I feel like that deserves recognition, especially in a climate where most artists don't even write.''

Halsey referenced the video for 'Strangers' in her reply, when she wrote: ''Thank you bb. We trained our asses off to make a kick ass video this era and I'm so so proud of it. AND im proud of the strides that song made for LGBT representation in mainstream music. I'm lucky to have u in my corner. Both literally and figuratively.''

Previously Halsey, 23, revealed she had boycotted the ceremony because she was sick of MTV praising her for her looks and not her work.

She tweeted: ''I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV ''#wcw'' me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn't feel right to go.''

However, Halsey's boycott did not extend to the VMAs afterparties and she was spotted at one with her former boyfriend G-Eazy.

The pair split almost two months ago after a year of dating, but were spotted leaving 1 OAK nightclub hand in hand in the early hours of the morning, before getting into the same car.

Sources now say the pair aren't officially back together, but are ''working on things'' with the hope of trying again in the future.

An insider told E! News: ''[Halsey and G-Eazy have] been in touch since their split and are working on their relationship. They consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together.

''They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs after-parties. They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn't want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the party and went back to G-Eazy's hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything.''