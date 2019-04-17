Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign have reportedly split.

The Fifth Harmony star and the 34-year-old rapper have been dating since 2017, but it has now been claimed they've decided it call it quits after a series of cryptic social media posts which seemed to confirm their break up.

On Instagram, 22-year-old Lauren wrote: ''I know the truth before it's given, I can read it in your feelins. Ladies, always listen to that little voice in ur heart. (sic)''

Whilst Ty - whose real name is Tyrone William Griffin Jr. - posted a broken heart emoji on his Twitter account before deleting all of his past tweets.

Fans then noticed that Lauren had unfollowed the 'Think About Us' hitmaker on Instagram, but as of the time of writing, he still follows her.

Meanwhile Lauren - who came out as bisexual in 2016 - previously declared the world needs ''more love'', as she said the majority of the love songs on her debut solo album will not refer to gender because, ultimately, she doesn't consider it to be an issue.

Speaking in September last year, the 'More Than That' singer said: ''Most of the songs actually don't even allude to boy or girl, they're just you that I'm talking to. Because it doesn't matter. Especially when it comes to love, it really doesn't f***ing matter.

''We need more love in the world. Make all the love you want with whoever the f**k you want.

''Why are you gonna waste your time hating yourself 'cause of who you like or who you wanna f**k? You might not even like them, you might just wanna f**k them, and that's fine!''

Lauren and Ty confirmed their romance in late 2017, after having previously collaborated on Fifth Harmony's song 'Work From Home' back in 2016.