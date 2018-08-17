Laura Harrier's stylist has admitted to channelling 90's Naomi Campbell's style for the promotional tour for 'BlacKkKlansman'.
Laura Harrier is channelling her inner Naomi Campbell whilst promoting her film 'BlacKkKlansman'.
The 28-year-old actress has been on a promotional tour for Spike Lee's acclaimed new biographical drama and her stylist Danielle Nachmani has revealed that Laura's red carpet wardrobe is inspired by ''90s Naomi''.
Danielle said: ''Laura's style is definitely rooted in the past, she a '90s girl at heart! We reference a lot of what we call 'baby Naomi' - '90s Naomi Campbell looks - but at the end of the day she knows how to wear clothes and make them her own.''
'BlacKkKlansman' - which is out in cinemas now - documents the mission of Detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department who goes on to infiltrate and expose illegal behaviour of white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan in the '70s.
While gathering evidence to take down the racist group, Ron forms a relationship with student activist Patrice Dumas (Laura Harrier), the president of the black student union at Colorado College.
Speaking to Vogue UK, Danielle added: ''After seeing 'BlacKkKlansman' at Cannes, I knew I needed to honour the character. Patrice is so powerful in the film, so it was important to me that each of Laura's looks emulated that. We chose pieces that were tough and sexy.''
The wardrobe dresser admitted that her and Laura's partnership works because of her confidence and allowing Danielle to have creative control over the star's looks.
''Laura welcomes the opportunity to step outside the box of what she would usually go for - that makes our collaboration that much more fun.''
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
There are some films in this world that deserve another go.
Slaves hold open auditions for a new drummer in the star-studded and ultimately heart-warming video for their new single 'Chokehold'.
Lead singer Brian Johnson and ex-drummer Phil Rudd were both spotted in Vancouver outside AC/DC/'s Warehouse Studios this week.
Sometimes it takes more than 12 months to put together a fantastic season of one of the world's leading TV shows.
Orbital brought their spectacular show to the East Kent coast at the weekend to the delight of a variety of ravers.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
Moviegoers who know nothing about the iconic 2003 Korean thriller will perhaps enjoy this half-hearted...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Flik Royale is a sullen, thirteen-year old boy from middle-class Atlanta, Georgia, who is sent...
Of all of the projects for Spike Lee to attach his name onto, Love and...
As narrator Jimmy Breslin (as himself) puts it, there's 8 million stories in the naked...
She Hate Me borrows its title from "He Hate Me," a.k.a. Rod Smart of the...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
The best text for a film to toy with the "emotional heartstrings" of an audience...