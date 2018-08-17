Laura Harrier is channelling her inner Naomi Campbell whilst promoting her film 'BlacKkKlansman'.

The 28-year-old actress has been on a promotional tour for Spike Lee's acclaimed new biographical drama and her stylist Danielle Nachmani has revealed that Laura's red carpet wardrobe is inspired by ''90s Naomi''.

Danielle said: ''Laura's style is definitely rooted in the past, she a '90s girl at heart! We reference a lot of what we call 'baby Naomi' - '90s Naomi Campbell looks - but at the end of the day she knows how to wear clothes and make them her own.''

'BlacKkKlansman' - which is out in cinemas now - documents the mission of Detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department who goes on to infiltrate and expose illegal behaviour of white supremacist organisation the Ku Klux Klan in the '70s.

While gathering evidence to take down the racist group, Ron forms a relationship with student activist Patrice Dumas (Laura Harrier), the president of the black student union at Colorado College.

Speaking to Vogue UK, Danielle added: ''After seeing 'BlacKkKlansman' at Cannes, I knew I needed to honour the character. Patrice is so powerful in the film, so it was important to me that each of Laura's looks emulated that. We chose pieces that were tough and sexy.''

The wardrobe dresser admitted that her and Laura's partnership works because of her confidence and allowing Danielle to have creative control over the star's looks.

''Laura welcomes the opportunity to step outside the box of what she would usually go for - that makes our collaboration that much more fun.''