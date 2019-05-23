Laura Harrier and Skeet Ulrich have joined Tom Hanks in 'Bios'.

The 29-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles as Liz Allan in Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and Patrice in Spike Lee's 2018 hit 'BlacKkKlansman'- is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi film alongside Skeet, 49, who starred in 90s cult hits 'Scream' and 'The Craft' as Billy Loomis and Chris Hooker respectively.

The pair join a star-studded cast including Hollywood legend Hanks, 62, 'Orange Is the New Black' actress Samira Wiley, 32, and 'Get Out' star Caleb Landry Jones.

The post-apocalyptic movie will follow Hanks as Finch, an ailing inventor who creates a robot to protect the life of his beloved dog when he dies.

Samira will play Weaver, a survivor, while Caleb will portray Jeff, the robot created by Finch. It is not yet known what roles Laura and Skeet will play.

Emmy-award winning director Miguel Sapochnik - best known for his work on HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' - will helm the project while Craig Luck and Ivor Powell have written the screenplay.

Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, and Andy Berman will serve as executive producers on the film while Universal Pictures will distribute the project domestically and in select international territories.

'Bios' is slated for release on October 2, 2020.

Lauren was first recognized for her portrayal of Destiny Evans in the short-lived reboot of the American soap opera 'One Life to Live' in 2013 and will soon be seen in upcoming American-British drama film 'Balance, Not Symmetry'. Skeet stars in Netflix's hit teen series 'Riverdale' as FP Jones, the leader of the Southside Serpents and the father of Cole Sprouse's Jughead Jones.