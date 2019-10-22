Latin American pop star Ozuna has joined 'Fast & Furious 9'.

Ozuna, 27, who hails from Puerto Rico, won two Latin American Music Awards last week and is looking to build a career as an actor and after signing up to the action franchise he is also in talks to join the film's soundtrack.

The news was confirmed by Vin Diesel via his Instagram account.

Vin, who plays the role of Dominic Torretto in the series, said: ''As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity ... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9!''

The 52-year-old also used the hashtag of #YoungSantos in his post, suggesting that Ozuna's character will be aligning himself to Vin's character.

'Fast & Furious 9' will be released in May 2020. Vin returns to the franchise alongside Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron. Justin Lin, who has directed three previous 'Fast & Furious' films, returns to oversee the film.

Former wrestler John Cena has also joined the film in an undisclosed role. He recently revealed that he had to ''earn the respect'' of the 'Fast & Furious' family.

John, 42, told Entertainment Weekly: ''The global connection the franchise has with its fans and the respect that the franchise has for its fans is like nothing I've ever seen before.

''You kind of have to earn your respect in so many ways, but once you do you are absolutely, unexpectedly welcomed into the family. It's been really, really special, and I'm very fortunate.''