Lashana Lynch is set to replace DeWanda Wise in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel' movie.

DeWanda, 33, was forced to drop out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie starring Brie Larson - which will be the first Marvel movie to star a female superhero as the lead role - earlier this week after it was revealed that there would be scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series 'She's Gotta Have It'.

And now, The Hollywood Reporter has discovered that 30-year-old British actress Lashana Lynch is set to take her place, in what will be the biggest role for the beauty to date.

Lashana most recently had a starring role in American period drama 'Still Star-Crossed', but has only appeared in three movies to date, 2011's 'Fast Girls', 'Powder Room' in 2013, and 2016's 'Brotherhood'.

Meanwhile, DeWanda is busy starring as Nola Darling in the Netflix series - which is based on Spike Lee's 1986 movie - after it was revealed the show had been renewed for a second season in January, just after DeWanda joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel flick.

Now, Lashana will join the star-studded cast of the movie, which will also include Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, and Samuel L. Jackson, who will be reprising his role as fan-favourite Nick Fury.

Ben Mendelsohn is known to be starring as the villain, and although his exact role is not yet know, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased that the shape-shifting alien group known as the Skrulls would feature in 'Captain Marvel'.

The story follows Air Force pilot Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) whose DNA is fused with that of an alien in an accident, giving her super strength, energy projection and flight powers.

While the details of the motion picture are being kept tightly under wraps, Feige announced at the San Diego Comic Con this year that the film will be set in the 90s, meaning this will take place before the events of the 'Avengers' movie.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing the production, which has been slated for a March 8 2019 release.