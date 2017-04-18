Las Vegas is home to many unusual things, people and places. While many of today's most active gamblers choose to do so from the comfort of their homes at online casinos, Las Vegas will always be the ultimate destination for those looking to enjoy a slice of that hedonistic lifestyle.

While the bright lights of the casino industry are what the city is best known for, its hotels allow you to really experience Las Vegas in all its glory. From old school to quirky, kitsch to just plain weird, here are our choices for most unusual hotels in Las Vegas.

The Flamingo

While The Flamingo may not be the most luxurious or classy establishment in Las Vegas, it certainly gives off that kitsch feeling that the city is known for. The hotel first opened its door in 1946, and with its bright pink name emblazoned on the front of the hotel, candy pink and black decor and its retro charm, it is one of the most recognisable hotels in the city, and definitely worth a stay.

El Cortez

If you want to experience vintage Las Vegas, the El Cortez is the hotel for you. Once owned by mobster Bugsy Siegel, this hotel has retained its 1940s glory, complete with gangster style and retro charm, although recent renovations have brought the hotel up to date. What makes El Cortez really special is that it hosts the only casino in Las Vegas where you play slot machines with actual quarters. El Cortez offers an authentic Vegas experience at the most reasonable prices.

New York New York

This hotel features a theme of; you guessed it, New York and seem to have really gone all out. This quirky establishment offers architecture to evoke the Big Apple, right down to scaled-down replicas of New York landmarks like the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. The main lobby is moulded after the streets of Greenwich Village, including fire hydrants, fake graffiti and New York-style delis. And to add some extra whimsy, the hotel features a roller coaster that swoops around the exterior of the building.

Hardwood Suite at The Palms

Las Vegas is filled with themed suites that range from whimsical to just plain bizarre. The Hardwood Suite at The Palms sits in the middle with its own basketball court in the middle of the room, including a locker room, three large beds and even a dance floor for up to 350 people! While this all seems a bit excessive, it's a slam-dunk for basketball/party lovers.

Sam's Town

This wild-west themed hotel is situated on Boulder Highway not far from the famous Vegas Strip. The hotel is a popular meeting spot for locals and regulars looking to let their hair down in a convivial atmosphere. The hotel boasts an 18-screen movie theatre, a 24-hour bowling alley as well as an incredible indoor 'park' called Mystic Falls that offers laser light and water shows three times a night.

Artisan Boutique Hotel

The Artisan Boutique Hotel is hardly a family-friendly getaway, with its gothic decor, velvet furniture and almost haunting feel. That being said, it is one of the most famous hotels in Las Vegas thanks to its no-children policy 'European' style pool and all-night parties. Don't expect any rest or relaxation at this hotel as it is a reveller's dream.