Larsa Pippen says there was a ''weird feeling'' between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods before the pair locked lips earlier this year.
Larsa Pippen says there was a ''weird feeling'' when Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods were together before their kissing scandal.
Khloe Kardashian split from the basketball player - the father of her 14-month-old daughter True - earlier this year when she discovered he had locked lips with their family friend.
It was Kim Kardashian West's pal Larsa, 45, who was originally seen on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' telling Kim that the pair had been ''all over each other'' at a party.
Now, Larsa has revealed that although her friend originally wasn't convinced, Kim's sister Kourtney believed the news immediately as she'd previously noticed an atmosphere between Jordyn and Tristan.
Speaking on 'Hollywood Unlocked [Uncensored]', she said: ''I called Kim. She didn't believe me - she was like, 'No way. There's no way.' Then we called Kourtney, and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it.'
''Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling and Kourtney was in that room.''
Larsa was among those to call out Jordyn on social media following the scandal, tweeting: ''Can't wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it's the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her. (sic)''
The 21-year-old model previously insisted that the incident had made her realise that ''90 per cent'' of her pals were not real friends after nobody reached out to her privately.
She said: ''I get to see everyone's true colours now. You have my phone number, you could have called or texted me a mean text, but I guess if everything's social now, that's how people handle things.
''I am shocked about being bullied by people that just a week before were telling me how much they loved me. I can tell you one thing, 90 per cent of these people were not my friends.''
'Rise' singer Tamtam on her most influential heroes.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Stormzy, Kylie and Billie Eilish were among the most memorable shows.
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...