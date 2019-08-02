Larkins have teased their new track 'Pieces' is ''completely different'' from any of their other material.

The fast-rising Manchester band is hard at work on their upcoming debut album, and have insisted that the forthcoming single is a ''classic track'' with ''a modern twist'' and revealed that upon hearing the single the entire group thought the song was ''really cool''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Y Not Festival, they said: ''We've not started work on a track called 'Pieces' yet which for us is like, we can't wait to get that done. So 'Pieces' look out for that.

''It's one we've written more recently than others and we've gone mad a bit with like influences.

''It was when we heard it on the live album ... all of us heard it after that and were like 'This sounds really cool'.''

When asked which other musicians had influenced the track, they said: ''Bon Iver, Led Zeppelin, everything from The Beatles to Haim, loads.

''It's quite a classic track. Its quite old sounding with a modern twist, it's interesting, it's different ... it's completely different from our other tracks.''

The 'TV Dream' hitmakers went on to open up about being recognised by fans and how ''surreal'' their journey has been from playing smaller shows to a defining 2000 capacity hometown show selling out Manchester's Albert Hall.

They said: ''It's cool it's weird if anyone notices you anymore its strange we've come from playing the circuit to like ten people to like doing the Albert hall which is like 2,000.

''It's just very weird it's very surreal I always find it very weird because I've done that with people like when you see your favourite bands and now that we get to go backstage you see them all the time.''