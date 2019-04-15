Lara Worthington ''treasures'' her sleep at night.

The 31-year-old model - who was known as Lara Bingle before she married actor Sam Worthington in 2014 - says getting a solid snooze is an essential part of keeping her skin looking fresh and recharged, especially as she has her sons Racer, two and Rocket, four with the 'Avatar' star, which means her shut-eye can often be interrupted.

She said: ''Without fail, I always have a warm shower before I go to bed followed by a blast of cold water for the last minute or so.

''I find it meditative plus it's great for my skin and hair. The evening shower is like a final nod to the day, and some quiet time to myself.

''As bedtime approaches, I try to do the 'no-screens' thing but that's hard seeing as we do so much on our phones, including reading.

''I like drinking a small cup of a relaxation or sleep tea. These are a great way to get to sleep without any day-after drowsiness.

''As a mother of two boys under four, my sleep at night is very treasured. For my skin, energy, focus and general mood I find a good night's sleep means more now than ever.''

The blonde beauty always finishes her evening routine with a ''cleanser'' to wash off the day's impurities, and swears by a ''light moisturiser'' every night because it allows her skin to ''breathe''.

She told Vogue Australia: ''I start my evening routine with a cleanser to wash off anything that was on my face for the day. At night, I usually opt for a light moisturiser because I think it's important to let my skin breathe while I sleep. A good night's rest is of course part of any good skincare regime - so sleeping on comfy and organic sheets helps that.

''Where possible, nothing makes me feel better than jumping in the ocean after a long-haul flight. And really early morning swims to conquer jet lag over the first few days of a trip. I try to eat well - a good mix of greens and grains and always eat at the usual meal times of where I am - it helps your body snap into the local time so you sleep better.''