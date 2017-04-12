Langley Fox Hemingway has ''75 piercings'', and she likes to ''layer'' gold hoop earrings in her ears to channel her inner Gwen Stefani.
Langley Fox Hemingway has ''75 piercings''.
The 27-year-old model - who is the great-granddaughter of the late novelist Ernest Hemingway - has revealed she has multiple piercings all over her body, and she likes to ''layer'' gold hoops in her ears to channel a mix between the ''gangster Mexican look'' and the artist Gwen Stefani in her ''early'' days.
Speaking about her style to Stylist magazine, the American illustrator said: ''I have 75 piercings so I layer gold hoops up my ears. I love the chola, gangster Mexican girl look. I like a white vest and big hoops, like early Gwen Stefani.''
And the star - who has previously starred in campaigns for the luxury fashion house Marc Jacobs - likes to co-ordinate her cosmetic products with her accessories.
She explained: ''I love to wear red lipstick so I like to match with a great handbag so they complement each other. It's nice to have a coloured bag rather than black.''
Langley also likes to add a pop of colour into her everyday wardrobe, and will adorn a pair of ''classic'' yellow sunglasses or a patterned scarf with an ensemble because she claims a pair of spectacles suits ''everything''.
She said: ''Classic yellow sunglasses work with everything. They make the world look dull and dry, but you look great wearing them.
''I like to team a scarf with a leather or bomber jacket, because they're easily workable from day to night.''
However, the dark-haired beauty will ''never'' wear heeled shoes, and will prefer to adorn a simple tennis shoe, with metallic detail, to make the casual footwear ''evening appropriate''.
She said: ''I love a tennis shoe. I never wear heels so the gold [heel] is great to make these evening appropriate. I would wear them with a mannish pant suit.''
Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.
The character won't just play the role of a fool...
The character won't just play the role of a fool...
There's room for more than one bad guy in the Avengers universe...
The series won't follow in the footsteps of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'.