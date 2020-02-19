Lana Condor wants to return to the 'X-Men' franchise.

The 22-year-old actress played Jubilee in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' in 2016 but this remains her only appearance in the series, however, she is keen for her character to feature again in any film Disney may have planned following the company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, who made the 'X-Men' movies after securing the rights from Marvel, which Disney also owns.

Speaking to The Wrap, Lana said: ''I think that now is a really good time and I would really like to do her justice because she didn't have it five years ago and I don't think ever has.

''She's a fantastic character and now I think is the perfect time to give her what she deserves, so I would love to go back and do something with her.''

Lana - who also stars in 'To All The Boys' series - also revealed that she urged Disney bosses not to ''sleep'' on the character during a meet-up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

She said: ''I haven't (heard anything from Disney), but I did see some of the filmmakers the other night and I was like, 'Hey... don't forget, don't sleep on her.' ''

Lana has also opened up on her upcoming project 'Girls Night' in which she stars alongside Brianna Hildebrand.

The movie, which she describes as edgy and hilarious, follows unlikely best friends and college seniors Tina (Brianna) and Alex (Lana) and their adventures over the course of Halloween Night in New York City as they attempt to track down a lost one-night stand while figuring out what they're going to do with the rest of their lives.

Lana said: ''I think it's a really good step for where I want to go, which is a little bit sharper, in the same age and darker humour.''