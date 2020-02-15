Lana Condor's boyfriend writes her love letters ''all the time''.

The 'To All the Boys I Loved Before' actress has been in a relationship with Antony De La Torre since 2015 and he's constantly surprising her with ''cute'' romantic gestures.

She said: ''He writes me love letters all the time. He's the freaking best.

''He'll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work.

''He once picked up my favourite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is.

''He does flowers and cute things, like every day he'll fold my PJs and put them under my pillow.''

However, Anthony doesn't think the kind gestures and notes are as romantic as other things he does, which he believes to be more important.

Lana added to Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Although, I just asked him, 'Baby, what's the most romantic thing you've ever done for me?' and he said, 'Be there for you emotionally and physically, because romance is a lifestyle, not an act'. So, there you go! ''

When she's working, Lana had a great time reuniting with Noah Centineo on 'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'.

She said: We spent a day playing hide and seek, hiding all around the school in-between takes. We got pretty creative! I remember Noah hid under coats, but he's a pretty big dude so he's easy to find!

''I hid under four crew members and nobody could find me. Noah was 'it' and he was so genuinely confused about how I could have vanished.''