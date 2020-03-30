Lana Condor loves to ''dress up'' for the red carpet but she prioritises comfort in her everyday style.

The 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' star gets excited when she gets to don designer gowns for her movie premieres, but when she isn't out for work, Lana prefers to relax casual wear.

Speaking to InStyle magazine - for which she posed in a photo shoot in sweatpants and a sweater - she said: ''This is very representative of the things that I wear in my real life ... I love to dress up. That can be really, really fun. But I much prefer things that are more effortlessly comfortable. I'd much rather just be able to breathe and still look good.''

Lana, 22, admits the world of designer fashion was alien to her when she was growing up in Washington because people weren't interested in labels.

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star soon learned about luxury brands when her family relocated to New York City.

She said: ''I grew up in Whidbey Island, Washington, a hippie island in the Puget Sound. I packed my lunch in a basket and literally didn't know what a designer was. And then we moved to the Upper East Side. The girls at my private school had Marc Jacobs wallets and lived in really big, beautiful townhomes and took limos to school every day. It was such a huge culture shock to me.''