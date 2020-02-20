Lana Condor has credited Michelle Obama with helping her push past her battle with ''imposter syndrome''.

The 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' star was a guest at the DVF Awards on Wednesday (19.02.20) night where Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honoured with an award, which was handed to her by the former first lady.

And speaking after the event, Lana gushed over Michelle, and said she helped the 22-year-old actress deal with her feelings of not ''belonging''.

She said: ''Michelle Obama talked a lot to me about the idea of Imposter Syndrome. That feeling that you don't belong and that you haven't earned your place in a room.''

When asked if she's still suffering from that feeling, Lana - who was at the event in Washington D.C. to honour activist Priti Patkar with an award - said she has been ''combating it''.

She added: ''I'm surrounded by these amazing, amazing people. I keep reminding myself, 'This is a real thing, and I deserve to be here. And I've worked hard to be here.' But I don't care how old I'll get, or whatever I've done in my life, I'll always be floored and honoured and grateful to be able to be in the Library of Congress.

''And to be able to present to someone like Priti Patkar, I don't care, I could be 1 million years old and still be like, 'What?! I can't believe it.' ''

And Lana also spoke about her upcoming projects, which she teased includes something she is stepping behind the camera for.

She told People magazine: ''I'm producing, something. I'm gonna keep it real vague. [I'm excited but] also terrified. Because I have no idea what I'm doing. It's a whole different world. Behind the camera is way different than in front of it.

''Ultimately, I need to do it. I want to employ my friends. And I want to have an actual say in the creative narrative. And the only way I can do that, is through producing. So, I'm really excited.''