Lana Condor has changed her opinions on body shape and food in order to overcome her body dysmorphia.

The 'Alita: Battle Angel' actress has re-educated herself on what constitutes a healthy figure and uses her Instagram account to promote body positivity to her followers.

In an interview with the April issue of ELLE Canada magazine - of which she is the cover star - she said: ''I know what it's like to have an eating disorder and body dysmorphia - and also what it's like to be a friend to someone who has that. I think it's time to give people comfort. You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it's not. That's why I literally post about every meal I eat.''

The 21-year-old star can see from her circle of friends that women have been conditioned to loathe their looks and their bodies even though everyone female is gorgeous and powerful.

She said: ''I look at my friends, and I'm like, 'You're f**king gorgeous.' But they feel like they're fat and ugly. I don't know how this happened, that women feel like they need to apologise [for their physical imperfections].''

The Vietnam-born beauty played Lara Jean in the Netflix hit film 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' - which reportedly was Netflix's most streamed movie of 2018 - and the star admitted that although it was very ''exciting'' to get the lead role, she still struggles to see Asian-American's play titular charters in the TV and film industry.

She added: ''In my short career, I'd never seen studios specifically ask for an Asian-American romantic lead, so I wrote it off. Which, I think, is part of the problem: I don't want anyone to write anything off because of the way they look.

''It's very exciting that this is happening now. But part of me is like 'We should already be past this.' One of the reasons I took To All the Boys was because it's just a story about a girl who falls in love for the first time. She's the girl next door who happens to be Asian. Like, that's not the focus of it because we're normal f**king human beings.''