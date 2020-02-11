Lana Condor once followed David Beckham around a supermarket.

The 22-year-old actress caught a glimpse of the 44-year-old retired footballer - who has four children with wife Victoria - in a branch of Whole Foods six years ago so decided to trail him ''throughout the produce'' section, only to realise she wasn't being as subtle as she thought when he confronted her.

She recalled: ''I thought I was being so low-key and I know, like, you always know when you're being followed, you just do.

''And finally he, like, looked at me and I'm, like, behind the magazines...and he looked at me and was like, 'Would you like a picture?' But now I get it, like, 'Oh, not so subtle.'''

The 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' star has also been on the receiving end of an awkward fan encounter herself two years ago when she was ''butt naked'' in a sauna.

She told talk show host James Corden: ''I had been working out, and it was, like, maybe four days after the movie came out, and I working out and then I went into the sauna, like butt naked as one does after you work out--well, as Lana did.

''And I was sitting there and then all of a sudden, I just hear squeals and the door, like, rips open and it's a group of girls who, like, run in on me.

''And they ran in and they were like, 'Oh, my God, you're Lara Jean! And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if I can do that anymore. So that was, like, the, 'Oh, this is a really big wake up call.'''