Loalwa Braz, who was the Portuguese singer featured in French group Koama's 1989 smash, was 63.

Rio de Janeiro state police have confirmed the body found after the blaze was that of Braz and they are now trying to piece together what happened.

Throughout her career she worked with some of Brazil's pop music greats, like Gilberto Gil, Alcione, Emílio Santiago, and Costa.

She moved to Paris, France in the mid-1980s following the success of her Bresil en Fete showcase at the Palais des Sports.

Braz composed and sang two songs for the soundtrack of the movie Le Roi Desperados.

As well as Lambada, she scored hits with the songs Tago Mago, Melodie d'Amour, La Media Noche, and Outro Lugar, a Portuguese version of Stevie Wonder's Another Star.