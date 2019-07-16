Lakeith Stanfield is set to star in 'Notes From a Young Black Chef'.

The 27-year-old actor - who is known for his role in 2017 horror hit 'Get Out' and starring as Darius Epps in FX comedy drama series 'Atlanta' - will lead the big screen adaptation of American-Nigerian chef Kwame Onwuachi's memoir of the same name with A24 on board to fiance the project.

According to the book's official synopsis: ''Onwuachi's love of food and cooking remained a constant throughout, even when he found the road to success riddled with potholes.

''A powerful, heartfelt, and shockingly honest story of chasing your dreams--even when they don't turn out as you expected--Notes from a Young Black Chef is one man's pursuit of his passions, despite the odds.''

There is no director yet attached to the project and Randy McKinnon will adapt the script from the memoir, which was penned by Onwuachi and Joshua David Stein.

The film will be produced by Stephen ''Dr'' Love while Stanfield and Colin Stark will executive produce.

Onwuachi grew up in The Bronx in New York City and at the age of 10 he was sent to live with his grandfather in Nigeria for two years.

After graduating high school, he dropped out of college and began working as head chef on a boat serving crews cleaning up the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In 2010 he returned to New York where he began waiting tables before opening his own catering business, and then enrolling at The Culinary Institute of America in 2012.

Four years later, he opened his own Shaw Bijou eatery in Washington D.C., but it was closed down after just two months.

The following year, Onwuachi was hired to open a restaurant in the new InterContinental Hotel on D.C.'s Southwest Waterfront serving Afro-Caribbean cuisine influenced by his family ties to Louisiana, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Nigeria.