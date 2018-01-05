Lakeith Stanfield has joined the cast of 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'.

The 26-year-old actor - who has just starred in 'Get Out' and 'Death Note' - has joined actress Claire Foy, who is set to portray skilled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander in the new movie alongside Sverrir Gudnason, Deadline reports.

Foy, 33, was confirmed to portray the character, which was previously played by Rooney Mara, in 2017 and the movie will be directed by Fede Alvarex, who hopes it will relaunch the 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' franchise.

The 39-year-old filmmaker is ''thrilled'' to have Foy on board the project to take over the reins of the ''iconic'' protagonist.

And the 'Don't Breathe' creator hailed the star has an ''incredible, rare talent'', who he hopes will inject a ''new and exciting life'' into Lisbeth.

He continued to praise the star, saying: ''Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can't wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its centre.''

The 'The Crown' star had been tipped to take on the role back in May, and four months later the casting was confirmed.

And filming for the production is set to start this month, which will see Foy jet off to Berlin and Stockholm to meet the release date on October 19, 2018.

The upcoming follow-up to the 2011 mystery movie, which will be based on novel of the same name by David Lagercrantz, will be backed by Sony pictures' Millennium franchise.

'The Girl in the Spider's Web' will mark the first movie in the series to be adapted into an English-language film first, as the previous texts in the series have already been made into productions.