Lais Ribeiro has been following the same seven-step skincare routine for years to ensure her complexion stays glowing.

The Victoria's Secret model uses a variation of face rollers and metallic sheet masks to balance her skin and doesn't change her habits as she knows what works for her.

In a video for Harper's Bazaar's 'Go To Bed With Me' video series, the 28 year old said: ''My skin is the combination of dry and oily so the products that I use are always trying to be balance.''

Lais recommends wiping all make-up away with Neutrogena's face wipes before using Fresh's Soy Face Cleaner to make sure all the makeup is gone.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl moves on to an odd-looking metallic foil that traps the anti-aging Advanced Night Repair serum between the mask and the face, so it doesn't prematurely evaporate.

She said of the ritual: ''Sometimes I go to L.A. or all those places that are desert and it's really dry. I feel like my skin soaks up all the moisturiser. This one seems more moisturising.''

Lais compared the face mask to her Givenchy Fashion Week show a couple of years back where the make up took over five hours to complete.

To reduce puffiness, Lais loves to roll her face with the Herbivore Rose Quartz Facial Roller.

The model applies two products from her favourite skincare line, iS Clinical: the Youth Complex and Reparative Moisture Emulsion.

She said: ''Because I have dark skin, I have dark spots and...it's really helpful before...going to bed for the dark spots''.

The rest of her products, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil, focus on her dry body skin.

Lais finishes off her time-consuming routine with a Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy lip balm.

Recently, Lais got a tattoo tribute for her autistic son Alexandre, 11.

She showed off the inking on Instagram and wrote: ''Don't know if you guys know and I was never open about it but my son was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago. My first tattoo is his name on the back of my neck and finally I found what I wanted to be my second.

''I decided to do the symbol of autism( and kids with special needs) as a tattoo and it's beautiful and perfect just the way I wanted to be thanks to @robgreennyc THANK YOU SO MUCH! I'm so happy about i, it means A LOT to me! [sic]''.