Lais Ribeiro has got a tattoo tribute for her autistic son.

The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel has revealed her new inking on Instagram, which is inspired by 10-year-old Alexandre who was diagnosed with autism five years ago.

The Brazilian catwalk superstar logged on to her Instagram account to reveal that she's had the ''symbol of autism'' etched onto her

Along with a black and white photo of her going under the needle, she wrote: ''So this just happened guys! I always wanted to do a second tatto and I couldn't find anything meaningful enough till a meeting that I had couple weeks ago about autism and kids with special needs.

''Don't know if you guys know and I was never open about it but my son was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago. My first tatto is his name on the back of my neck and finally I found what I wanted to be my second.

''I decided to do the symbol of autism( and kids with special needs) as a tatto and it's beautiful and perfect just the way I wanted to be thanks to @robgreennyc THANK YOU SO MUCH! I'm so happy about i, it means A LOT to me! [sic]''

The brunette beauty then shared another photo of the completed tattoo, a multi-coloured ribbon representing her support for autism, where the model was flooded with positive comments from fans.

One user wrote: ''I'm not a tattoo person at all but this one is meaningful and beautiful.''

Another said: ''My brother has autism and there is a lot of things we still don't know about autism. My dream is to help people with autism and to understand more this people, really great job Lais!''