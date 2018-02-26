Lais Ribeiro takes a ''minimal'' approach to beauty.

The 27-year-old model doesn't spend ages on her appearance as she thinks a quick solution to look good is to simply mask her face with ''cool'' sunglasses and then add a stand-out lip colour.

She told HelloGiggles: ''I'm pretty minimal when it comes to beauty, but I always have lipstick or lip gloss with me.

''I'm a firm believer that no matter what, you can always put on a cool pair of sunglasses and then make yourself pop with a nice lip colour.

'' I also love Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer and Nars' eyeshadows because they have such an amazing variety of colours.''

The Sports Illustrated beauty's years working in the fashion industry has meant she's picked up a number of tips from beauty and skincare experts, but she also knows she can also turn to her mother or fellow model Jasmine Tookes if she needs any other advice.

She said: ''I have some great beauty role models from my mom to the makeup artists I've worked with to one of my best friends, Jasmine Tookes. They have all taught me little tips and tricks about beauty, but the best thing I've learned is to keep it natural.''

The Victoria's Secret model - who grew up in Brazil - shared some of the natural remedies that she swears by.

She explained: ''There are so many natural ingredients that work miracles on your skin and hair. Drinking coconut water is hydrating for the skin, avocado is great for both hair and skin, and papaya can help scars and blemishes.''

And Lais likes to slap on a mask to rejuvenate tired-looking skin.

She added: ''I love sheet masks and under-eye masks. I think those are so helpful for depuffing the face and skin and also making it glowy.''