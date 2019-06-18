Lady Penny Lancaster revealed that she and husband Sir Rod Stewart considered adopting another child but were deterred by their own kids.

The 48-year-old television personality has sons Alastair, 13, and eight-year-old Aidan with the 74-year-old rock legend, who has eight children in total, and confessed that although they discussed expanding their brood, their sons weren't keen on the idea - so they're ''getting a puppy instead.''

Speaking on 'Loose Women' she said: ''We considered adopting but having discussed it with the little ones they said they loved out little brood the way that it is and there might have been too much of an age gap.

''So we're getting a puppy instead.''

Penny then explained that although the couple have space for another child and felt they had '' extra love and fun'' to offer, they had to take the feelings of their own children into account before making the decision.

Host Jane Moore asked: ''Would Rod have been up for adopting? Because he's got quite a few children.''

Penny replied: ''Eight all together but we're fortunate enough to have big house there's a spare room, extra love and fun that families need.

''And we thought why not give another child that needs a home, but it has to be a consideration of the whole family not just Rod and I so we decided on a puppy instead.''

As for their new pet, the model revealed the family have opted for a labradoodle, a labrador and poodle cross.

She said: ''It's a mix between a lab and a poodle so it's a labradoodle... it's a girl and it's blonde so we think Blondie.''