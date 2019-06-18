Lady Penny Lancaster revealed that she and husband Sir Rod Stewart discussed expanding their brood but their children weren't keen on the idea.
Lady Penny Lancaster revealed that she and husband Sir Rod Stewart considered adopting another child but were deterred by their own kids.
The 48-year-old television personality has sons Alastair, 13, and eight-year-old Aidan with the 74-year-old rock legend, who has eight children in total, and confessed that although they discussed expanding their brood, their sons weren't keen on the idea - so they're ''getting a puppy instead.''
Speaking on 'Loose Women' she said: ''We considered adopting but having discussed it with the little ones they said they loved out little brood the way that it is and there might have been too much of an age gap.
''So we're getting a puppy instead.''
Penny then explained that although the couple have space for another child and felt they had '' extra love and fun'' to offer, they had to take the feelings of their own children into account before making the decision.
Host Jane Moore asked: ''Would Rod have been up for adopting? Because he's got quite a few children.''
Penny replied: ''Eight all together but we're fortunate enough to have big house there's a spare room, extra love and fun that families need.
''And we thought why not give another child that needs a home, but it has to be a consideration of the whole family not just Rod and I so we decided on a puppy instead.''
As for their new pet, the model revealed the family have opted for a labradoodle, a labrador and poodle cross.
She said: ''It's a mix between a lab and a poodle so it's a labradoodle... it's a girl and it's blonde so we think Blondie.''
We're obsessed with this Scottish hero.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.