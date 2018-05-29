Lady Kitty Spencer is ''honoured'' to be Bulgari's newest ambassador.

Kitty - who is niece to the late Diana, Princess Of Wales - has been named as the luxury jewelry brand's global ambassador following her work with them over the years and the 27-year-old blonde beauty says she is ''very excited'' to be working with such a ''creative'' brand.

She told Harper's Bazaar UK: ''It is an immense honor to be working with the most iconic Italian jewelry brand in the world, Bulgari has always been synonymous with creativity, heritage, beauty and glamour. I am, therefore, very excited to be part of the Bulgari family, as it means experiencing their passion and magic first-hand.''

Lady Spencer - whose parents are CHARLES SPENCER and Victoria Aitken - has contributed to the brand in recent years through fundraising and played a vital role in helping to raise money for Bulgari's charity partners such as the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF) and Save the Children and last June helped to auction off a £140,000 diamond necklace from the brand's Divas' Dream collection in aid for EJAF.

Bulgari says that Spencer has been chosen to work with the brand because she represents the company's ''fearless attitude''.

Spencer has made a breakthrough in the fashion industry in past few years and in March she walked for Dolce & Gabbana alongside Lady Amelia Windsor, the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews.