Lady Gabriella Windsor has praised Princess Eugenie's ''bold'' decision to show off her scoliosis scar on her wedding day.

The 38-year-old beauty became the third member of the royal family to tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in less than a year when she wed Thomas Kingston in May, and she thinks both Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in October, and the Duchess of Sussex - who was known as Meghan Markle when she married Prince Harry there in May 2018 - chose ''special'' gowns for their nuptials.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''The dresses they both wore were very special.

''Meghan's was incredibly elegant and she looked so beautiful and serene.

''Eugenie's was very feminine and showed off her tiny waist.

''She looked stunning. It was interesting and bold of her not to wear a veil so that she could show her scar; a brave statement of support to fellow sufferers and she did it in a striking way.''

Gabriella, who is known is Ella, wore a custom lace gown by Luisa Beccaria for her wedding and felt ''lucky'' that the Italian couturier - who is friends with her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent - agreed to design her gown.

She said: ''My wedding day felt magical and Luisa created a wonderful dress for me...

''I was so lucky to have Luisa design my dress. When it comes to design, she's a genius.''

And Ella admitted it was a ''privilege'' to marry at Windsor Castle.

She said: ''It's a very special place to me.

''I have wonderful memories of Christmases there as a child and horse riding on the estate.

''I was also bridesmaid for my cousin, Lady Helen Taylor, at the chapel. Her 14-year-old daughter Estella was one of my special attendants on my wedding day.''