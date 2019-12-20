LadBaby has scored the coveted Christmas number one spot for the second year running.

The 32-year-old YouTube star - whose real name is Mark Hoyle - has beaten off competition from the likes of Dua Lipa and Stormzy as he topped the UK charts on Friday (20.12.19) with his charity single 'I Love Sausage Rolls'.

The track is a parody of Joan Jett's hit track 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll', and comes after he also claimed the top spot last year with a similarly food-themed song titled 'We Built This City', which parodied Starship's classic of the same name.

According to the Official Charts Company, LadBaby's 2019 track racked up 93,000 chart sales over the past week, beating his end goal last year by 18,000 copies.

Proceeds raised by the novelty song are being donated to food bank charity The Trussell Trust - which the star also donated to last year - and will help those in poverty find food.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, LadBaby said: ''How have we done this again? It's the best feeling in the world - it's a Christmas miracle yet again!

''Thank you everybody for supporting us once again, and all for an amazing cause. It's going to the Trussell Trust - to the 14 million people living in poverty in the UK. Who doesn't love a sausage roll at Christmas?''

LadBaby's chart-topping track makes him the first artist to score consecutive Christmas number ones in more than 20 years, after Spice Girls last achieved the feat three times in a row between 1996 and 1998, with their songs, '2 Become 1', 'Too Much', and 'Goodbye'.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: ''Congratulations to Ladbaby. It is a superb achievement to score an official Christmas number one once, let alone twice in successive years.

''And to do so with increased sales year on year is quite phenomenal - and all for a fantastic cause.''