Ladbaby says getting messages of support from Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy in their Christmas number one chart battle is a ''highlight'' of his life.

The 32-year-old blogger and YouTuber - whose real name is Mark Hoyle - is once again in the running for the festive chart-topper, following his sausage roll-themed charity cover of 'We Built This City' claiming the number one spot last year.

Mark and his wife Roxanne Hoyle - who is known as Ladbaby Mum - went to Abbey Road Studios to record this year's contender, 'I Love Sausage Rolls', their spin on Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' classic 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll', which will once again see all profits donated to The Trussell Trust, who have food banks across the UK.

Although neither Lewis - who filmed a video of himself dancing to their fun track and posted it on social media - or Stormzy accepted his request to join them on the song, he says their support means everything and he can't believe the ''global superstars'', who he is big fans of, contacted him.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Mark said: ''I DM'd so many people and unfortunately nobody got back to me.

''I don't seem to have any celeb friends yet.

''Lewis Capaldi was absolutely lovely, he replied to me and Stormzy tweeted me a couple of days ago.

''There are like highlights of my life now.

''These are global megastars tweeting me.

''It's lovely for them to support the song and get behind it.''

Mark insisted that he doesn't want to become ''the bad joke'' when asked whether or not they would do a third song next year, but he wouldn't want to ''disappoint'' their followers if they are keen for them to do it again.

He said: ''Oh, I don't know. I keep joking that I will do another song and do an album, but I honestly don't know.

''The reason we did it this year was seeing the ability we have to raise so much money just from a social media following.

''I don't want to be a bad joke and a laughing stock.

''I think you have to know when to stop.

''But look, if there is a hunger for it, then why not.''

Mark and Roxanne have been overwhelmed by the response, with their fans not only downloading the track, but also volunteering and taking groceries and supplies to the food banks.

He said: ''People have been putting on photos of food shops they've been doing to take to The Trussell Trust food banks.

''It's amazing.

''There are two parts of this campaign, one is not only raising money for the charity, it's raising awareness for it as well.

''So that is why getting it to number one is so important.

''If you are number one or number two, we won't get the press and the ability to talk about the charity and make more people aware of it.''

If they do claim the top spot tomorrow (19.12.19), Ladbaby will join The Spice Girls and Sir Paul McCartney as the only artists with consecutive Christmas number one's.

To download 'I Love Sausage Rolls' to support The Trussell Trust head to frtyfve.lnk.to/ILoveSausageRolls