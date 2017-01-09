'La La Land' broke Golden Globe Awards records after picking up seven prizes on Sunday (08.01.17).

The musical went one better than the six wins previously received by 1975's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' and 1978's 'Midnight Express' after taking home every statuette it was nominated for at the prestigious ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Among the film's haul were Best Director and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle, Best Actor and Actress - Musical or Comedy for its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

During his acceptance speech, Ryan paid tribute to his long-term partner Eva Mendes, the mother of his two children, Esmeralda, two, and Amada, eight months.

He said: ''I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.

''If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.''

Meanwhile, Emma thanked her family, friends, and ''dreamers'' as she picked up her Best Actress statuette.

She said: ''I have to start by thanking my amazing mom. Thank you, mom, for everything. I moved here 13 years ago this week and without my mom and my dad and my brother, who has put up with me his whole life. Thank you, Spence, you're the best.

This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that's what this movie is about.

''This is a film for dreamers.

''I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that's what this movie is about...

''To any creative people who've had the door slammed in their face... or anybody anywhere that feels like giving up sometimes, but finds it within themselves to get up... I share this with you.''

She also praised filmmaker Damien and her co-star Ryan.

She said: ''Thank you Damien for this opportunity and your vision and your passion. Ryan, you're the best partner a girl could ask for.''

The movie also picked up Best Score in a Motion Picture and Best Original Song for 'City of Stars'.

Elsewhere at the event, which was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, 'Moonlight' was named Best Motion Picture - Drama, and 'Elle' star Isabelle Huppert and 'Manchester By the Sea's Casey Affleck picked up Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama.

'Elle' also scooped Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language, and 'Zootopia' took the prize for Best Motion Picture - Animation.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture went to 'Fences' star Viola Davis, while 'Nocturnal Animals' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson picked up the actor equivalent.

On the TV side of the awards, 'The Night Manager' was the biggest winner of the night, picking up three prizes, while

'The Crown', 'Atlanta', and 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' all scored two wins.

The Golden Globe Awards 2017 full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

'Moonlight'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Isabelle Huppert, 'Elle'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Casey Affleck, 'Manchester by the Sea'

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

'La La Land'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Emma Stone, 'La La Land'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Ryan Gosling, 'La La Land'

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

'Zootopia'

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language:

'Elle' (France)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture:

Viola Davis, 'Fences'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 'Nocturnal Animals'

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land'

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle, 'La La Land'

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Justin Hurwitz, 'La La Land'

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

'City of Stars', La La Land'

Best Television Series - Drama:

'The Crown'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Claire Foy, 'The Crown'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, 'Goliath'

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

'Atlanta'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Tracee Ellis Ross, 'Black-ish'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Donald Glover, 'Atlanta'

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sarah Paulson, 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Tom Hiddleston, 'The Night Manager'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman, 'The Night Manager'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Hugh Laurie, 'The Night Manager'