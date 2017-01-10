The film, directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, continued its run of success as it picked up 11 nominations from the British film organisation, including Leading Actress and Leading Actor nods for its stars.

But it has some stiff competition if it is to claim Best Film, from Manchester by the Sea and Arrival, as well as Moonlight and I, Daniel Blake.

Casey Affleck was nominated for Leading Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, and will compete against Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals, Ryan for La La Land, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

Natalie Portman unsurprisingly featured in the Leading Actress nominations for her portrayal of former U.S. First Lady Jackie Kennedy in biopic Jackie, but will have to battle it out against Emma for La La Land, Amy Adams for Arrival, Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins.

The Supporting Actor category is full of big names, including Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, Dev Patel for Lion, Hugh Grant for Florence Foster Jenkins, Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight.

In the Supporting Actress race, Nicole Kidman and Michelle Williams were nominated for their roles in Lion and Manchester by the Sea respectively, while Viola Davis is up for Fences, and British actresses Naomie Harris is recognised for Moonlight and Hayley Squires for I, Daniel Blake.

La La Land's Chazelle is nominated for the Best Director prize, alongside designer turned director Tom Ford for Nocturnal Animals, Ken Loach for I, Daniel Blake, Denis Villenueve for Arrival and Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea.

Ruth Negga, Tom Holland, Lucas Hedges, Laia Costa and Anya Taylor-Joy were previously announced as nominees for the EE Rising Star award at the ceremony, which will take place on 12 February (17) in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Arrival and Ford's Nocturnal Animals both garnered nine nominations as they were announced by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Preacher actor Dominic Cooper at BAFTA headquarters in London, England, on Tuesday (10Jan17).

The main category nominations for the 2017 BAFTA Awards are as follows:

Best Film:

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film:

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

Best Leading Actor:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Best Leading Actress:

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress:

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

EE Rising Star Award:

Laia Costa

Tom Holland

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ruth Negga

Lucas Hedges

Best Director:

Denis Villenueve - Arrival

Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water

Paul Laverty - I, Daniel Blake

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Luke Davies - Lion

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

Eric Heisserer - Arrival

Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan - Hacksaw Ridge

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder - Hidden Figures