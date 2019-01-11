'La La Land' producers want to turn the movie into a musical.

A number of people who worked on the 2016 film - which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone a jazz musician and an aspiring actress - are keen to develop the story for the stage, but it won't happen for some time.

Justin Hurwitz, who wrote the score for the movie, confirmed producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate studio ''want to'' make a stage version of 'La La Land'.

However, he added: ''The plan is to intentionally take a few years to do it: let the movie be the movie for a while.''

The composer thinks a stage production would require more songs, but he and the movie's lyricists, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, are currently busy with other projects.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I guess it would depend on all of our schedules. It would be nice to find a way for us to all work on it again. They're so much fun to work with. Getting the old band back together again would be the fun part.''

And Justin isn't sure whether 'La La Land' filmmaker Damien Chazelle would want to get involved with directing a stage adaptation.

He said: ''That's for Damien to decide, but it's not something he's going to make a decision on for some time.''

Justin most recently worked with the director on 'First Man', and the filmmaker recently revealed he took on the movie - which tells the story of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon - because it was so different to 'La La Land'.

He said: : ''I liked doing something that felt like the polar opposite of 'La La Land', just as 'La La Land' felt like the polar opposite of 'Whiplash', at least emotionally. But I was also just interested in exploring a different world - this was my first time doing something that wasn't directly tied to my own life experience.

''I related to it as a movie about trying to turn dreams into reality, somewhat similar to 'La La Land' and 'Whiplash'. I also wanted to give a sense of the work involved in becoming an astronaut, which movies tend to obscure - the sweaty hands, the vomit on the shirt, the dirty, gritty, cobbled-together aspect of it.''