Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, Deadpool, Lion, Fences, Arrival, Hidden Figures, and Hell or High Water are also in the running for the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture.

The brains behind Zootopia, Finding Dory, Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, and The Secret Life of Pets will compete for the top animated film prize.

The winners will be announced on 28 January (17) during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The PGA Awards has a good track record of honouring the producers behind the eventual Best Picture Oscar winners, matching the Academy's picks in 19 out of 27 years.

The two organisations agreed on the top pick for eight consecutive years leading up to the 2016 awards season, when PGA officials named The Big Short their best film, while Spotlight was named the Best Picture at the Academy Awards.