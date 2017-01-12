Chazelle and Jenkins will compete with Lion's Garth Davis, Manchester by the Sea's Kenneth Lonergan, and Arrival's Denis Villeneuve for the top feature film award.

Davis is also up against Deadpool's Tim Miller, Edge of Seventeen's Kelly Fremon Craig, Birth of a Nation's Nate Parker, and 10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg for the first-time director award.

The winners will be announced on 4 February (17) at the at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Chazelle and the cast of La La Land had a big, record-breaking night on Sunday (08Jan17) at the Golden Globe Awards, taking taking home all seven trophies the film was nominated for, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, Best Director for Damien Chazelle and acting honours for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Moonlight was feted with the Best Motion Picture, Drama accolade.